Iconic Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said whichever bowler can hit speeds of 150 kph has 10 kph in reserve, meaning they can bowl at 160 kph.
While there are a number of bowlers who have hit or surpassed 150 kph right now, none of them have been able to break the 160 kph barrier.
As the man with the fastest ball in international cricket – at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) – Akhtar said they can achieve the feat “with the right preparation and the right recuperation”.
“Whoever can bowl 150kph has 10ks in reserve, with the right preparation and the right recuperation,” the Rawalpindi Express was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan are currently playing a three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which is tied at 1-1.
Prior to this, they played two Test matches, with both ending as a draw.
The third ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on Friday in Karachi.
Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir
