Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan opening batsman Abdullah Shafique said captain Babar Azam used to watch him a lot and gave him plenty of advice.

Shafique has enjoyed a fantastic start to his Test career as his consistent performances have helped him cement his spot at the top of the order.

The 23-year-old admitted that he owes a lot of the success he has had to Azam and former head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.

“Our skipper Babar Azam used to watch me a lot and give me so much information about cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“It’s a good thing that I had those types of seniors in my camp, and I learned many things from them as a batsman – how they are patient with cricket, how they play the ball, how they used to practice, and their routines.”

Shafique recently featured in the two-match Test series against New Zealand, which ended as a 0-0 draw.

He was unable to have much of an impact with the bat as he mustered 43 runs at an average of 10.75.

The men in green are now playing three ODIs against the Black Caps, which Shafique wasn’t picked for.

The series is tied at 1-1, with the third and deciding match to be held on Friday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Guarantee you will see improvements, Mohammad Wasim confident Pakistan pair will start scoring quicker

What are your thoughts on Abdullah Shafique? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Abdullah Shafique? He is really good! 1571 ( 83.25 % ) He is ok! 229 ( 12.14 % ) He is overrated! 87 ( 4.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...