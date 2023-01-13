Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has revealed that he used to watch legendary South Africa batsman AB de Villiers on TV and practice playing the shots he used to.

De Villiers is known as one of the most destructive batsmen in the history of the sport as he had an unbelievable ability to decimate an opposition’s bowling attack.

With the skill to score all over the ground, and in quick time too, he proved to be a nightmare for so many bowlers.

“I watched AB de Villiers play on television and used to practice hitting shots like him,” Azam, who is one of the elite batsmen in the world today, said in an interview with former England captain Nasser Hussain as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The 28-year-old recently showcased his batting skills in the two-Test series against New Zealand as he amassed 226 runs, which included a top score of 161, at an average of 56.50.

Azam is now leading Pakistan in a three-match ODI series against the Black Caps and made 66 and 79 in the first two games.

With the series tied at 1-1, he will be looking to continue his good form and help his side triumph in the third ODI on Friday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

