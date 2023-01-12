Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan seamer Umar Gul said he expects Naseem Shah to be given more responsibility as time goes on.

Despite only being 19 years old, Naseem is already an established member of the Pakistan team and is featuring more and more in limited overs cricket.

Showing an abundance of potential, Gul feels that the selectors will keep investing in Naseem as he has repaid the faith shown in him early on.

“The responsibility is also mounting on him,” he was quoted as saying by A Sports.

READ MORE: Saqlain Mushtaq says Naseem Shah is a very talented fast bowler

Naseem is now playing for the men in green in their three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which is tied at 1-1.

In the two matches he has played so far, the teenager has claimed eight wickets at an average of 14.37.

He also played in one of the two Tests and took four wickets.

The third and final ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held on Friday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Keeping future plans in mind, Ramiz Raja on why Pakistan youngster was picked over Sarfaraz Ahmed

What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! 1340 ( 69.57 % ) He is ok! 414 ( 21.5 % ) He is overrated! 172 ( 8.93 % )

Like this: Like Loading...