Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq has heaped praise on Naseem Shah, saying he “is a very talented fast bowler”.

Naseem has been in fine form over the past couple of months as he took seven wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.57.

He also featured in the Asia Cup, where he claimed seven wickets in five matches at an average of 19.71.

Most recently, the 19-year-old played one game in the seven-match T20 series against England, but went wicketless.

He was then ruled out of the series after contracting pneumonia and later being diagnosed with Covid-19.

“Naseem Shah is a very talented fast bowler,” Saqlain was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

The men in green have also named their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which starts on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

