Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris was picked over Sarfaraz Ahmed for the 2022 T20 World Cup since the selectors were keeping “future plans in mind”.

Many felt that Sarfaraz should have been in the side due to the experience he possesses.

However, Haris was the preferred choice due to the fact he is a young talent and had showcased great power-hitting potential.

He got the chance to play for Pakistan in the tournament and stole the spotlight for his brutally effective attacking shots.

He thumped 28 runs off 11 balls against South Africa, 31 runs off 18 deliveries against Bangladesh, and 30 runs off 26 balls in the semi-final against New Zealand.

In the final against England, which Pakistan lost by five wickets, he made 8 runs.

“Haris [was] selected in the squad over Sarfaraz by keeping the future plans in mind,” Ramiz said on the PCB Fans Forum with Ramiz as quoted by A Sports.

Neither Haris nor Sarfaraz was not selected for the ongoing three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which is tied at 1-1.

The third ODI will be played on Friday in Karachi.

Prior to this, Sarfaraz was given the opportunity to make his Test comeback in the two-match series against the Black Caps and did fantastically well as he amassed 335 runs, which included a career-best 118 and three half-centuries, at an average of 83.75.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

