Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has admitted that he had “no answers” when facing England pace maestro James Anderson.

Rizwan added that Anderson put on a “masterclass”, which left him scrambling to find a solution.

Despite being outclassed by the 40-year-old, the Pakistan star said the reason he loves the England legend is due to his outstanding bowling.

“It’s always a masterclass. I love him because of his bowling and obviously I had no answers to his questions,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan were whitewashed 3-0 in their three-Test series against England, while their recent two-Test series against New Zealand ended as a 0-0 draw.

Rizwan wasn’t picked in the playing XI for both New Zealand Tests as Sarfaraz Ahmed replaced him.

Sarfaraz did exceptionally well, scoring 335 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

Pakistan are now playing three ODIs against New Zealand. They won the first match by six wickets, while the Black Caps triumphed in the second game by 79 runs.

Rizwan made scores of 77 not out and 28 in those two matches and will be looking to help Pakistan win the third and final ODI on Friday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

