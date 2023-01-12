Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis said how long can the team keep relying on captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to keep scoring runs and getting them out of trouble.

The duo have been the most consistent performers for the men in green with the bat, while questions still remain about the middle order.

While players like Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman and Shadab Khan have stepped up and shown they can provide much-needed support, Waqar noted that more answers are needed in the event Azam and Rizwan fail to fire.

“How long are we going to keep on relying on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan?” he said while commentating for Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the first ODI against New Zealand, Azam and Rizwan scored 66 and 77 respectively to help Pakistan win by six wickets.

Azam also shone in the second ODI as he made 79 runs, while Rizwan was the second-highest scorer for the men in green with 28 runs.

Pakistan lost that match by 79 runs, meaning the third ODI on Friday will be the decider.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: They think no one is better than them, Tanvir Ahmed on two Pakistan batsmen who perform once in 15-20 games

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48275 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 301373 ( 75.96 % ) Steve Smith 6883 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8664 ( 2.18 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 13 ( 0 % ) Kane Williamson 13977 ( 3.52 % ) Joe Root 3054 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2841 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2492 ( 0.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1306 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3410 ( 0.86 % ) Kagiso Rabada 791 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2403 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...