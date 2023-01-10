Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has urged people to stop telling captain Babar Azam to bat faster.

The 28-year-old is in red-hot form right now and Ramiz wants him to continue playing his natural game.

He pointed out that if Azam constantly hears criticism about his batting being too slow, it “might get stuck in his mind”. This could lead him to make changes that end up having a negative impact on his ability to score runs.

“He is a human and if people keep pushing him to bat fast, that might get stuck in his mind,” Ramiz said on fans forum with Ramiz as quoted by Cricwick.

In the recent three-Test series against England, Azam struck 348 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 58.

He recently led the team in a two-Test series against New Zealand, where he made 226 runs, which included a top score of 161, at an average of 56.50.

Azam is now playing in the three-match ODI series and scored 66 runs in the first game, which Pakistan won by six wickets.

The second ODI will take place on Wednesday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48265 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 301280 ( 75.96 % ) Steve Smith 6881 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8657 ( 2.18 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 8 ( 0 % ) Kane Williamson 13975 ( 3.52 % ) Joe Root 3054 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2841 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2486 ( 0.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1304 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3405 ( 0.86 % ) Kagiso Rabada 791 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2402 ( 0.61 % )

