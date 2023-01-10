Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed said he feels sad for top order batsman Shan Masood.

Masood earned a recall to the national team after a stellar county season with Derbyshire last year, during which he accumulated 1,074 runs in eight County Championship matches, which included three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

His form continued to stay red-hot in the Vitality Blast, which is England’s T20 tournament, as he finished with 547 runs in 14 games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

In the 2022 T20 World Cup, Masood was one of Pakistan’s top performers as he amassed 175 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 52 not out, at an average of 43.75 and a strike-rate of 118.24.

Since then, however, he has started to cool down as in the three-match Test series against England, he made 54 runs in the one game he played at an average of 27.

He was subsequently picked for the two-Test series against New Zealand and scored 68 runs at an average of 17.

“I am sad for Shan Masood,” Tanvir said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan and New Zealand are now playing three ODIs, with the first match having been held on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan won the first ODI by six wickets and will be looking to secure an unassailable 2-0 series lead in the second match on Wednesday.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

