Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mir Hamza was allegedly not picked for the three-Test series against England due to a foot injury.

Since Pakistan are missing left-arm pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is recovering from a knee injury, many people felt that Hamza was the perfect replacement for him.

Instead, uncapped pace bowler Mohammad Ali was called up to the squad and could now make his international debut.

Both of them have been playing in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which is Pakistan’s first-class tournament.

Ali has taken 24 wickets in six matches for Central Punjab at an average of 25.54.

As for Hamza, he has picked up 16 wickets in four games for Sindh at an average of 24.

But, with his foot supposedly injured, the national selectors didn’t consider him for selection, according to Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Test series against England will begin on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

