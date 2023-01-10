Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic batsman Younis Khan said Pakistan captain Babar Azam has become a “standout performer” in all three formats of the game.

Azam has stamped his authority with several strong and consistent performances, which has propelled him right to the top when it comes to the best batsmen in the sport.

He recently led the team in their two-Test series against New Zealand, where he amassed 226 runs, which included a top score of 161, at an average of 56.50.

The 28-year-old continued his good form in the first ODI on Monday, scoring 66 runs off 82 deliveries, which included five boundaries and a six.

“In all formats, he’s coming across as a standout performer,” Younis told The Telegraph India.

READ MORE: Javed Miandad calls Babar Azam captain cool

Pakistan won by six wickets and will have their sights set on a series win in the second ODI, which takes place in Karachi on Wednesday.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Brings a lot of value to the Pakistan team, former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja on hard-hitter who can score quick

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 4912 ( 55.62 % ) No! 3919 ( 44.38 % )

Like this: Like Loading...