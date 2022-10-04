Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan captain Javed Miandad praised “captain cool” Babar Azam for always staying calm under pressure and not letting his emotions get the better of him.

Azam leads Pakistan in all three formats of the game and has a crucial test ahead of him as the 2022 T20 World Cup will get underway in Australia later this month.

Even though the team has faced some tough situations over the past few months, Miandad applauded Azam for not losing his temper and lashing out at his teammates.

“Team is playing as a combined unit, and the credit goes to our players as well as our No. 1 captain. He is our captain cool. He doesn’t lose his temper,” Miandad said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam just led Pakistan in a seven-match T20 series against England, where he scored 285 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 143.21.

The men in green will now head to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. All the matches will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will start on October 16.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

