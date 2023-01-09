Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Gul said the Pakistan Super League (PSL) marked a turning point in fast bowler Naseem Shah’s international career as it helped him get selected in the ODI and T20I teams.

Naseem initially only played Test cricket, but after being given the opportunity to represent his country in white-ball cricket, the 19-year-old showed great promise and is now a regular member in both limited overs formats.

Gul noted that this stems from the teenager’s performance in PSL 7 in 2022, where he took 14 wickets in 10 matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 21.85.

“I have worked with Naseem for two years during my coaching tenure for Quetta Gladiators and the way he performed in the last PSL was quite superb and you may call it a turning point for his international career as he made his debut in the white-ball cricket as well,” Gul, who is the Gladiators’ bowling coach, was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Naseem has been picked for the ongoing three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which started on Monday in Karachi.

In the first ODI, he was in red-hot form as he took five wickets.

Overall, Naseem has now taken 15 wickets in four ODIs at an average of 11.20.

Prior to this, he featured in one out of the two Test matches Pakistan and New Zealand played, and picked up four wickets at an average of 28.50.

The second ODI will be held on Wednesday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Average chief selector, average decisions, Pakistan pace demon Shoaib Akhtar blasts Mohammad Wasim

What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! 1337 ( 69.56 % ) He is ok! 413 ( 21.49 % ) He is overrated! 172 ( 8.95 % )

Like this: Like Loading...