Pakistan pace icon Shoaib Akhtar said Mohammad Wasim was an average chief selector who made average decisions.

Wasim was recently replaced by former captain Shahid Afridi, who is now the interim chief selector.

His departure came after Ramiz Raja was removed as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Looking back at his tenure, Akhtar admitted that he was not a big fan of many of the decisions Wasim made.

“Jab chief selector average hoga unke decision bhi average honge (When the chief selector is average, his decisions are also going to be average),” the Rawalpindi Express said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan are now getting ready to play a three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which will start on Monday in Karachi.

It comes after they played two Tests, both of which ended as a draw.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

