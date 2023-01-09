Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Haider Ali is suffering from a lack of self-confidence, former batsman Yasir Hameed said about the young Pakistan big-hitter.

Haider burst onto the scene, scoring 54 in his T20I debut against England in September 2020.

In his third match – against Zimbabwe in November 2020, he struck a brilliant 66 not out.

However, he wasn’t able to maintain his momentum as he only passed the 50-run mark once more.

Overall, the 22-year-old has struck three half-centuries in 33 T20Is at an average of 18.48 and a strike-rate of 126.32.

Haider recently played for Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup, but was virtually ineffective as he scored two runs in the two matches he featured in.

Knowing how well the youngster started his career and the talent he possesses, Hameed feels that the power-hitter needs to find his confidence once again and use that to get back to his best.

“Haider Ali has been suffering from [a] lack of self-confidence,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently in the midst of their home series against New Zealand.

They drew the Test series 0-0, while the first ODI was played on Monday in Karachi.

The second ODI will be held on Wednesday at the same venue.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

