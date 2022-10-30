Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ex-Pakistan power-hitter Mohammad Hafeez has blasted batsman Haider Ali for making the same mistakes over and over again.

He noted that he has not taken the time to develop his game, which is very frustrating to see.

The 22-year-old is seen as a future talent, but Hafeez cannot believe that he hasn’t changed at all.

“There has been no change since the visit to New Zealand. He continues to perform the same action,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Haider has been struggling to score runs in the T20 World Cup as he was removed for two runs in the match against India, which Pakistan lost by four wickets off the last ball.

He was then dismissed for a golden duck against Zimbabwe, who Pakistan lost to by one run.

The men in green are now in dire straits and need to secure a win when they go up against the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

