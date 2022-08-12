Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan batsman Khushdil Shah said he has been working on his power hitting for the past two years.

Khushdil has established himself as one of the top big-hitters in the country and is regularly used in the middle order in ODIs and T20 Internationals.

“For the last two years, I have been working on my power hitting,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

He recently played in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies and scored 97 runs at an average of 48.50 and a strike-rate of 100.

He is now part of Pakistan’s team for the tour of the Netherlands and Asia Cup.

Pakistan’s trip to the Netherlands will consist of three ODIs, which will be played in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

They will then travel to the UAE for the Asia Cup, which will be held from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Are you living on the moon, Wasim Akram angered by question about Pakistan team

What are your thoughts on Khushdil Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Khushdil Shah? He is really good! 27 ( 54 % ) He is ok! 20 ( 40 % ) He is overrated! 3 ( 6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...