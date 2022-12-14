Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ahmed Shehzad said what a find spinner Abrar Ahmed has been for Pakistan following his outstanding debut.

Abrar ripped through England’s batsmen in the second Test in Multan with a variation of magical deliveries and finished with 11 wickets in the match.

The 24-year-old took the first seven wickets that fell in the first innings before claiming four more in the second innings.

Shehzad now wants Abrar to be picked in limited overs cricket as he said he has seen the youngster “troubling good pedigree batters in white ball too”.

“Dream start for Abrar Ahmed in Test match cricket. 5 wicket haul on 1st day of his debut Test match is just amazing. What a find for Pakistan cricket not only in red ball but I have seen him troubling good pedigree batters in white ball too. Just wow!” the veteran batsman said on Twitter.

Pakistan lost by 26 runs in the second Test and will now be eyeing a consolation win in the third and final Test in Karachi, which begins on Saturday.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

