Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir believes that Fakhar Zaman should be opening the batting for the national team in T20Is.

Currently, captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan are the go-to openers in the shortest format.

But, they have regularly been criticised for their low strike-rate and for taking too much time to make their runs, which then puts pressure on the middle and lower order batsmen to score quickly when they come out to bat.

Instead of having them both at the top of the order, Amir wants to see Zaman take one of their spots as he feels the 32-year-old is the best option available.

“See, my opinion is quite different. I always wanted to see Fakhar Zaman opening the innings for Pakistan whenever someone asks me about this, so it’s my honest opinion,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently finished playing a two-Test series against New Zealand, which ended as a 0-0 draw.

They will now face each other in a three-match ODI series that begins on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

