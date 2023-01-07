Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
There is no way Pakistan will drop captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan as “they will keep scoring runs”, former fast bowler Aaqib Javed said.
The duo are the most consistent batsmen in the side as they regularly make big scores in all three formats.
That said, they have come under fire as of late for their low strike-rates in T20Is. Many people feel that one of them should move down the batting line-up in order to allow a more attacking player to open.
However, no changes have been made thus far and the duo continue to occupy the first two spots on the batting order in the shortest format.
“Babar and Rizwan will never be out from the team because they will keep scoring runs,” Aaqib said on Sports Paktv as quoted by Cricwick.
Azam recently led Pakistan in the two-Test series against New Zealand, which ended as a draw.
He finished with 226 runs, which included a top score of 161, next to his name at an average of 56.50.
As for Rizwan, he wasn’t included in the playing XI for both matches as Sarfaraz Ahmed replaced him behind the stumps.
Sarfaraz had a series to remember as he amassed 335 runs, which included a career-best knock of 118 and three half-centuries, at an average of 83.75.
Rizwan is now expected to resume his role as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which gets underway on Monday in Karachi.
Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir
