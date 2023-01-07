Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

There is no way Pakistan will drop captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan as “they will keep scoring runs”, former fast bowler Aaqib Javed said.

The duo are the most consistent batsmen in the side as they regularly make big scores in all three formats.

That said, they have come under fire as of late for their low strike-rates in T20Is. Many people feel that one of them should move down the batting line-up in order to allow a more attacking player to open.

However, no changes have been made thus far and the duo continue to occupy the first two spots on the batting order in the shortest format.

“Babar and Rizwan will never be out from the team because they will keep scoring runs,” Aaqib said on Sports Paktv as quoted by Cricwick.

Azam recently led Pakistan in the two-Test series against New Zealand, which ended as a draw.

He finished with 226 runs, which included a top score of 161, next to his name at an average of 56.50.

As for Rizwan, he wasn’t included in the playing XI for both matches as Sarfaraz Ahmed replaced him behind the stumps.

Sarfaraz had a series to remember as he amassed 335 runs, which included a career-best knock of 118 and three half-centuries, at an average of 83.75.

Rizwan is now expected to resume his role as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which gets underway on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Steals the spotlight even when 90 percent fit, Ricky Ponting says Pakistan impact player is just that good

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48250 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 301199 ( 75.97 % ) Steve Smith 6871 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8646 ( 2.18 % ) Kane Williamson 13972 ( 3.52 % ) Joe Root 3054 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2839 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2477 ( 0.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1301 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3399 ( 0.86 % ) Kagiso Rabada 790 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2401 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...