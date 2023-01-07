Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting said Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is capable of having a massive impact even when he is 90 percent fit.

Explaining how Afridi is able to do this, Ponting said the 22-year-old is just that good.

The tall swing bowler is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats of the game and has established a reputation as one of the most deadly speedsters in the sport today.

“And as I said, even if he’s not at 100 percent, if he’s operating at 90 percent, he’s still going to have more of an impact on games than most because of how good he is,” Ponting was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) website.

Afridi is currently out of action with a knee injury he suffered in the 2022 T20 World Cup final.

He missed the three-Test series against England, which Pakistan lost 3-0, and the two-Test series against New Zealand, which concluded as a 0-0 draw.

Pakistan will now play three ODIs against New Zealand, with the first match starting on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

