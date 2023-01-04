Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is the main target whenever pressure is heaped on the national team, former batsman Mudassar Nazar pointed out.

He noted that this is not fair, especially considering how well Azam does most of the time.

The 28-year-old is the most consistent batsman for Pakistan across all three formats and regularly plays the role of the hero as he comes in and rescues them from tough spots.

When everything is fine and dandy, all the critics are silent. But, as soon as the men in green hit hard times or endure a spate of bad results, most of the fingers are pointed towards Azam, Nazar has noticed.

“Everything when you win matches but when pressure comes, the most is on the captain,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently leading Pakistan in their home series against New Zealand, which consists of two Tests and three ODIs.

The Test series is tied at 0-0 after the first match ended as a draw.

The second Test is currently taking place in Karachi, after which Pakistan and New Zealand will play three ODIs.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

