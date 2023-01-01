Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has slammed former chief selector Mohammad Wasim for ruining domestic cricket in the country.

Specifically, Akmal took aim at Wasim for lacking logic when it comes to picking the domestic teams.

He noted that many senior players are absent, even though they are trying to get back into the Pakistan team.

The 40-year-old asked how these players will get back on the national selectors’ radar if they are not playing domestic cricket.

“Mohammad Wasim and [the] selectors, what they have done to the domestic sides? If players can’t make their way into the national side, should they also not play domestic?” Akmal told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently playing two Tests against New Zealand. The first match, which was held in Karachi, finished as a draw.

The second Test will also take place in Karachi and get underway on January 2.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Babar Azam demoted and Fakhar Zaman promoted, former Pakistan captain says it’s the right move

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48225 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 301063 ( 75.98 % ) Steve Smith 6868 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8630 ( 2.18 % ) Kane Williamson 13963 ( 3.52 % ) Joe Root 3049 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2838 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1283 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2465 ( 0.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1298 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3379 ( 0.85 % ) Kagiso Rabada 790 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2400 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...