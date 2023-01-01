Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam should demote himself to number three in T20Is and promote Fakhar Zaman to his spot as an opener, former Pakistan captain Moin Khan believes.

Explaining why he thinks it’s the right move, Moin noted that the men in green will benefit from having a left-right combination at the top of the order.

Currently, Azam opens the batting with Mohammad Rizwan, but the duo have been lambasted for their low strike-rates and taking too much time to score their runs.

This puts unnecessary pressure on the rest of the batting line-up as they are forced to up the run rate when they come out to bat.

Since Zaman is naturally more attacking than Azam, Moin feels that it would be better for him to be an opener.

“I said it earlier in the Asia Cup that a left-right combination should be made in the opening since Babar had been playing at the one-down position so he should have demoted himself and promoted Fakhar to the opening position,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam is currently leading Pakistan in their two-Test series against New Zealand, where he scored a fantastic 161, which came off 280 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six.

The first Test finished as a draw, while the second match will begin on January 2 in Karachi.

After the Test matches conclude, the two teams will play three ODIs.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

