Legendary Pakistan fast bowling maestro Waqar Younis said Naseem Shah has got plenty of pace.

Naseem, 19, is capable of bowling at speeds around 147 kph and is now one of the vital members of Pakistan’s impressive pace attack.

He recently played in the three-Test series against England, taking five wickets in one match at an average of 41.20. Naseem was forced to miss the other two Tests with a shoulder injury.

Having seen the young speedster in action, Waqar acknowledged that he bowls very quick.

“He has got pace,” the former Pakistan bowling coach said in a video as quoted by Cricwick.

Naseem is now part of Pakistan’s squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand. However, he was not included in the playing XI for the first Test, which ended as a draw.

The second Test will start on January 2 in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

