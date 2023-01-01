Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf admitted that he feels very relaxed when fellow seamer Mohammad Hasnain takes early wickets.

Hasnain has represented Pakistan in ODIs and T20Is, and is seen as a talented prospect as he generates a lot of pace.

Rauf noted that when the 22-year-old is firing on all cylinders and gets batsmen out early, it gives him a boost of confidence and releases a lot of the pressure on his shoulders when he comes in to bowl.

“As a bowler, it’s very relaxing for me when these guys [Hasnain] take wickets early on before I come in for my spell,” the 29-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Rauf recently made his Test debut in the three-match series against England, but was only limited to one game as he suffered a quad injury.

Since he is still recovering, he was not selected for the ongoing two-Test series against New Zealand, which is tied at 0-0 after the first game ended as a draw.

The second Test will start on January 2 in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

