Former Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed wants to know was responsible for recalling out-of-form batsman Haider Ali.

Haider was picked for the 2022 T20 World Cup, where he flopped spectacularly as he finished with two runs in two matches.

However, Aaqib pointed out that the 22-year-old shouldn’t have even been picked in the first place as he hadn’t put up any strong performances.

He also noted that the big-hitter failed to perform in the 2022 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished with 152 runs in nine matches at an average of 21.71 and a strike-rate of 116.03.

With all this in mind, it, once again, led the Lahore Qalandars head coach to question how Haider got into the Pakistan T20I team.

“On what performances [was] Haider Ali reselected?” he told GeoNews.tv as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan are now facing New Zealand in a two-Test series, which is currently tied a 0-0 after the first match ended as a draw.

The second Test will begin on January 2 in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

