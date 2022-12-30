Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar said batsman Fakhar Zaman should be utilised in the powerplay as he is “devastatingly good” when the fielders are inside in the circle.

Nazar noted that Zaman has showcased this time and time again while playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He added that once the powerplay ends and the field is more spread out, the 32-year-old has a tendency to get “caught in the deep”.

With this in mind, Pakistan should look at making him open the batting.

“We have seen in the previous PSL how devastatingly good he is in the powerplay but only too often he perishes once the field is spread and he is caught in the deep,” Nazar was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan suffered a disappointing 3-0 loss in their Test series against England and are now aiming to bounce back in their series against New Zealand, which consists of two Test matches and three ODIs.

The first Test will conclude on Friday, while the second Test will begin on January 2 in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Don’t worry, he’s not going to stop scoring runs, Kamran Akmal on Pakistan batsman who’s just too good

What are your thoughts on Fakhar Zaman? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Fakhar Zaman? He is really good! 418 ( 69.44 % ) He is ok! 132 ( 21.93 % ) He is overrated! 52 ( 8.64 % )

Like this: Like Loading...