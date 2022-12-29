Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam gets himself into trouble when he “tries too hard to make a forceful start” as he begins playing away from his body, Ramiz Raja said.

Ramiz said he spoke to Azam and doesn’t want him to make any changes to his game.

This is because the 28-year-old has been performing incredibly well and has remained so consistent.

The recently removed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman also made headlines in the news for saying that no one can coach Azam.

“I spoke to Babar Azam. I think when he tries too hard to make a forceful start, he plays away from his body. He doesn’t have to do anything,” Ramiz said on fans forum with Ramiz as quoted by Cricwick.

In the recently concluded three-Test series against England, Azam amassed 348 runs, which included a century and three half-centuries, at an average of 58.

He is now leading the team in a two-Test series against New Zealand.

In the first match, Azam led by example for Pakistan as he struck a magnificent 161, which came off 280 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six.

After the Tests finish, Pakistan and New Zealand will play three ODIs.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

More Pakistan cricket news: Developed my role in the PSL, Pakistan batsman playing in New Zealand Test matches says

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48198 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 300901 ( 75.98 % ) Steve Smith 6867 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8615 ( 2.18 % ) Kane Williamson 13961 ( 3.53 % ) Joe Root 3048 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2838 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1283 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2456 ( 0.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1297 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3368 ( 0.85 % ) Kagiso Rabada 790 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2398 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...