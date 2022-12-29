Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan top order batsman Shan Masood, who is currently playing in the Test match series against New Zealand, said he is very thankful to have played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Masood, who represents the Multan Sultans in the PSL, said he has been able to develop his role as a batsman while playing in the Pakistan T20 tournament.

He further added that he has had the honour of batting with some of the best T20 batsmen in the world.

“I’ve been very fortunate to play PSL,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick. “I’ve developed my role a lot over there. I’ve batted with different partners. We’ve had really good T20 players in that set-up: James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, [Mohammad] Rizwan, Khushdil [Shah], Sohaib Maqsood.

“I’ve picked up a lot in terms of my development. As a player, your game is always evolving.”

In PSL 7, which took place earlier in 2022, the 33-year-old was the third-highest run-scorer with 478 runs in 12 matches, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 39.83.

Masood has been retained for PSL 8, which will take place in Pakistan from February to March 2023.

However, the veteran batsman is now focused on scoring runs in the two-Test series against New Zealand.

In the first Test, which began on Monday in Karachi, he made three runs in the first innings.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

