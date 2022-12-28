Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja made headlines in the news as he surprisingly said no one can coach captain Babar Azam because he is “such a big player”.

Azam has been outstanding with the bat as of late as he made 348 runs in the three-Test series against England, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 58.

He has continued to shine in Pakistan’s ongoing Test match against New Zealand in Karachi as he made 161 in the first innings, which came off 280 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six.

“He is such a big player that no one can coach him,” Ramiz said on fans forum with Ramiz as quoted by Cricwick.

The second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin on January 2 in Karachi.

Following that match, Pakistan and New Zealand will play three ODIs, all of which will be held in Karachi, from January 9 to 13.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

