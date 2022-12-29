Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Outstanding fast bowlers like Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi are not born every day, former seamer and Pakistan Super League (PSL) head coach Aaqib Javed said.

Afridi is one of the top speedsters in the world as he has taken wickets consistently in all three formats of the game.

The 22-year-old also has a habit of getting batsmen out early and taking crucial wickets in the death overs as well.

Being the pace spearhead for Pakistan comes with serious pressure, but Afridi has managed to surpass everyone’s expectations and continues to deliver strong performances that leave people incredibly impressed.

“Fast bowlers like Shaheen Afridi are not born every day,” Aaqib, who coaches the Lahore Qalandars in the PSL, was quoted as saying by cricket news website Cricwick.

Afridi is currently sidelined with a knee injury he sustained in the 2022 T20 World Cup final.

It caused him to miss the three-Test series against England, which Pakistan lost 3-0.

He was also not selected for the ongoing two-Test series against New Zealand.

The first match between Pakistan and New Zealand began on Monday in Karachi, and the scorecard can be seen here.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

