Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wasim Akram, the legendary left-arm fast bowler, said Pakistan quick Naseem Shah is lethal with the new ball as he bowls “big in-swingers”.

Unleashing this ball more often now, Naseem is causing many batsmen plenty of problems as he is nailing his line and length as well.

Add to the fact that he is just 19 years old and has not even reached his full potential, and it’s scary to think how good he can be.

“He [now] bowls big in-swingers with the new ball,” Wasim said in a video as quoted by Cricwick.

Naseem is now part of Pakistan’s team for the ongoing two-Test series against New Zealand.

However, he wasn’t picked in the playing XI for the first match, which started on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

More Pakistan cricket news: No one can coach him, former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja says Pakistan player has become too big

What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! 1329 ( 69.51 % ) He is ok! 412 ( 21.55 % ) He is overrated! 171 ( 8.94 % )

Like this: Like Loading...