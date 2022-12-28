Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain and star batsman Babar Azam is getting better at hitting sixes, former cricket boss Ramiz Raja said.

Ramiz, who was recently ousted as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, also called on people to back the 28-year-old as he has been constantly been one of the team’s best performers.

He further said that fans should have unwavering confidence in their captain as he has played numerous match-winning knocks.

“His six hitting has also improved a lot. Show confidence in and back him,” he said on fans forum with Ramiz as quoted by Cricwick.

Azam was in excellent form in the three Tests he played against England as he amassed 348 runs, which included a hundred and three half-centuries, at an average of 58.

He has continued to shine in the ongoing two-Test series against New Zealand, where he made a superb 161 in the first innings of the first Test in Karachi, which came off 280 deliveries and included 15 boundaries and a six.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

