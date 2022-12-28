Image courtesy of: Unsplash
Interim chief selector Shahid Afridi believes the Pakistan team have a glaringly obvious weakness – their bench strength.
The men in green have a number of extremely talented players, but Afridi pointed out that it is still tough for them to have a core group of cricketers specifically for each format.
If Pakistan were to have an increasing number of players performing well and waiting in the wings for their opportunity, he feels that it will “force” the players currently in the side to do well or risk losing their spot.
“It is difficult to make separate teams for both formats. We need to improve our bench strength. Proper bench strength will force players to do well consistently,” the entertaining six-hitter was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Captain Babar Azam and his side are currently playing a two-Test series against New Zealand, which started on Monday in Karachi.
Pakistan are on the hunt for a series win, especially after they were whitewashed 3-0 in their Test series against England.
Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood
