Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam has to be at his very best for the next two to three years as Pakistan’s batting depends on him, veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic start to the ongoing two-Test series against New Zealand as he struck a brilliant 161 in the first innings, which came off 280 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six.

It continues his dominant streak from the three-Test series against England, where he made 348 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 58.

Given how consistent Azam is, Akmal admitted that he will be under pressure to keep performing as Pakistan find the right batsmen for other positions that have not been cemented yet.

“Give your best performances in the next 2-3 years as the batting line-up depends on you,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

