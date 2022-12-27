Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani said spinner Abrar Ahmed is on fire after he had a fantastic debut in the recently concluded Test series against England.

Abrar showed the world what he could do as he finished with 17 wickets in two Tests at an average of 27.17.

This included an incredible seven-wicket haul in the first innings of his debut match.

Dahani was mightily impressed with the 24-year-old’s performance and praised him for a job well done.

“Five wicket haul on debut. Abrar Ahmed on fire,” he said on Twitter.

Despite Abrar stealing the spotlight with his magnificent spin bowling and different variations, Pakistan ended up being whitewashed 3-0 by England.

They are now playing a two-Test series against New Zealand, with Abrar having been picked for the ongoing first Test in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

