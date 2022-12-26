Image courtesy of: Unsplash

The Pakistan players will benefit from my presence as I bring a wealth of experience, legendary batsman Javed Miandad said.

His comments come after he criticised the recently removed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials for not using the country’s greats enough when it comes to training the current crop of cricketers.

Miandad pointed out that he doesn’t want money as he is more interested in playing an active role in helping the national team win matches.

Pakistan recently lost to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup final before suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the same opposition in a Test series on home soil.

This marked the first time the team had been whitewashed in a Test series at home that consisted of three or more matches.

“The way they lost, it hurts. It’s actually shameful. You have so many people here, where is your nationalism? What Pakistan are you talking about,” Miandad was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

“People like me are literally sitting here. Personally, I don’t want anything but use us! I have always kept Pakistan first. You have people here. We don’t want money. I’m sure the players will benefit from my presence. I come with a lot of experience.”

Pakistan will now face New Zealand in two Tests and three ODIs, with the first Test starting on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

