Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said all he wanted captain Babar Azam to do was “concentrate on his batting”.

He made it clear that he was against the 28-year-old accepting the leadership role as he was worried about whether it would have a negative impact on his batting.

So far, Azam has fared well as he has been leading from the front in all three formats.

He was Pakistan’s highest run-scorer in the recent three-Test series against England, which his side lost 3-0.

Overall, Azam amassed 348 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 58.

“I had also told him to only concentrate on his batting,” Akmal was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Fresh off a dismal result against England, Pakistan will be on the hunt for a series win when they play two Tests and three ODIs against New Zealand.

The first Test will start on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: I’m sure the players will benefit from my presence, silky smooth Pakistan batsman confident he can help

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 1442 ( 79.93 % ) No! 362 ( 20.07 % )

Like this: Like Loading...