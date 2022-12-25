Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting included Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in his World T20I team as his “record speaks for itself”.

Azam has consistently scored runs in all three formats, which is why he is the leader of the batting line-up.

In the T20 World Cup, the 28-year-old scored 124 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 53, at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

Despite the fact that he wasn’t at his best, Azam still averages 41.41 with the bat in his T20I career.

“His record speaks for itself,” Ponting told The ICC Review.

Pakistan managed to reach the final in the T20 World Cup, but lost to England by five wickets.

Azam regained his form in the three-Test series against England as he made 348 runs, which included a century and three half-centuries, at an average of 58. However, Pakistan ended up losing the series 3-0.

They will now play two Tests and three ODIs against New Zealand.

The first Test will start on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood

