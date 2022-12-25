Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have low strike-rates in T20Is since they worry about the middle order.

Pakistan’s middle order has been a thorn in their side for quite some time now, even though a number of different batsmen have been trialled.

Azam and Rizwan have been heavily criticised for not scoring fast enough as they open the batting in the shortest format and people feel as if this forces the other batsmen to start hitting right from ball one.

However, Hussain defended the duo, especially considering how well they have done and how many times they have led the men in green home.

“Why does Rizwan and Babar just lower their strike-rate, it’s because they worry about their middle order,” the renowned commentator was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Azam and Rizwan were recently involved in the three-Test series against England, which Pakistan lost 3-0.

Next up will be two Tests and three ODIs against New Zealand, with the first Test getting underway on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood

