Legendary Pakistan batsman Hanif Mohammad’s brother, Sadiq, said big-hitters Asif Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed were the favourites of recently removed chief selector Mohammad Wasim.

Wasim was sacked as sweeping changes were made in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which also saw chairman Ramiz Raja losing his job. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has replaced Wasim as interim chief selector.

Sadiq admitted that he cannot understand why Wasim continued picking Asif and Iftikhar when they failed to perform consistently.

“It seems that Asif and Iftikhar [were] favourites of our chief selector,” he told The News as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan are coming off a dismal 3-0 loss in their Test series against England and will be aiming to bounce back in their upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand, which begins on December 26.

After the two Tests, the two sides will play three ODIs.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood

