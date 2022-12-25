Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that opener Sharjeel Khan, top order batsman Shan Masood and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik should be picked regularly in T20Is.

Masood featured in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where he scored 175 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 52 not out, at an average of 43.75 and a strike-rate of 118.24.

Sharjeel, on the other hand, last played international cricket in August 2021, while Malik hasn’t represented Pakistan since November 2021.

Inzamam feels that all three of them can play a “great role” for the men in green in the shortest format and need to be in the squad right now.

This is due to the fact that Pakistan have struggled to find players who can score runs quickly and have a massive impact after captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who open the batting in T20Is, get out.

“I think Shoaib Malik, Sharjeel Khan, and Shan Masood can play a great role for Pakistan given the current situation,” Inzamam, who previously served as chief selector, was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan will now play two Tests and three ODIs against New Zealand, which comes after their disappointing 3-0 Test loss to England.

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will start on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood

