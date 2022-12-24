Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan big-hitters Asif Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed “are of club standard” and not good enough to even play domestic cricket, according to former batsman Sadiq Mohammad.

Sadiq, the brother of legendary Pakistan opener Hanif Mohammad, feels domestic teams should not bother selecting them and instead give chances to younger players who have shown a lot of potential and promise.

The duo have both been included in Pakistan’s middle order, but have been inconsistent.

“These two batsmen are of club standard and they should not be selected even for the domestic regional teams as it will deprive the upcoming deserving youngsters [of being selected],” Sadiq told The News as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan will be back in action on Monday after being whitewashed 3-0 in their Test series against England.

They will now take on New Zealand in a two-Test series before playing three ODIs.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood

