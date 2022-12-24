Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt wants veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik to name those responsible for the friendship culture in the national team.

Malik had tweeted about how there was a lot of liking and disliking, and how it needs to stop.

Instead of being so vague about it, Salman wants the 40-year-old to reveal the identity of the people who have encouraged such behaviour.

“You must have seen Shoaib Malik’s tweet about friendship culture in the Pakistan team. But he must name those players because he has played with many of them over the past years,” he told Pak TV as quoted by Cricwick.

“Vague statements won’t lead to accountability so he must name those players.”

Pakistan are coming off an embarrassing 3-0 loss to England in their recently concluded Test series.

Having suffered their first-ever whitewash in a Test series on home soil consisting of three or more matches, Pakistan will now be aiming to bounce back when they take on New Zealand in two Tests and three ODIs.

The first Test will get underway on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: These two are club cricket standard, Sadiq Mohammad says Pakistan pair don’t even deserve to play domestic cricket

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48160 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 300435 ( 75.98 % ) Steve Smith 6859 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8577 ( 2.17 % ) Kane Williamson 13957 ( 3.53 % ) Joe Root 3044 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2837 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1282 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2428 ( 0.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1288 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3352 ( 0.85 % ) Kagiso Rabada 788 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2397 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...