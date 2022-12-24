Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz is a “very clever bowler”.

Nawaz has been cementing his spot in the team across all three formats with strong performances.

While he mostly contributes with the ball, he has also shown that he can be a handy batsman as he has plenty of big shots in his arsenal.

“He is a very clever bowler, Nawaz,” Wasim said on Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent three-Test series against England, which Pakistan lost 3-0, Nawaz was picked for one game, where he made 46 runs and took one wicket.

Babar Azam’s side will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they face New Zealand in two Tests and three ODIs from December 26 to January 14.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Finally out, Sadiq Mohammad wanted high-ranking Pakistan cricket figure gone

What are your thoughts on Mohammad Nawaz? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Mohammad Nawaz? He is really good! 327 ( 61.7 % ) He is ok! 164 ( 30.94 % ) He is overrated! 39 ( 7.36 % )

Like this: Like Loading...