Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan need to fix the problem regarding where Fakhar Zaman bats, former cricketer Mudassar Nazar pointed out.

With captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan opening the batting in T20Is, Zaman, if picked, generally comes in at number three.

However, since this is not always the case, Nazar said it’s time Pakistan dedicate a permanent spot on the batting line-up to the 32-year-old.

“They should also address the batting number of Fakhar Zaman,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan will now face New Zealand in two Test and three ODIs after losing their three-Test clash against England 3-0.

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will start on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Go on and name them, Salman Butt on Shoaib Malik’s comments about friendship culture in Pakistan team

What are your thoughts on Fakhar Zaman? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Fakhar Zaman? He is really good! 411 ( 69.31 % ) He is ok! 132 ( 22.26 % ) He is overrated! 50 ( 8.43 % )

Like this: Like Loading...