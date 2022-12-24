Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan batsman Sadiq Mohammad wanted to see chief selector Mohammad Wasim lose his job.

Wasim was recently sacked along with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja.

Sadiq, the brother of legendary Pakistan opener Hanif Mohammad, felt that the entire selection committee should have been replaced, especially since the men in green have endured a number of disappointing results, such as losing to Zimbabwe in the 2022 T20 World Cup and being whitewashed 3-0 on home soil by England in their recent Test series.

Feeling that Wasim and the rest of the selectors failed to do their jobs properly, Sadiq had called for a complete shake-up.

“It’s the right time to change this selection committee, especially Mohammad Wasim,” he told The News as quoted by Cricwick.

After being whitewashed in a Test series on home soil consisting of three matches or more, Pakistan will be aiming to turn their fortunes around when they face New Zealand in two Tests and three ODIs from December 26 to January 14.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood

