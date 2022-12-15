Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor said no matter where Pakistan power-hitter Haider Ali bats, he doesn’t need time to heat up.

Taylor noted that the 22-year-old can come in and start firing right away, which is incredibly useful, especially when Pakistan are in need of quick runs.

Haider is seen as a special talent with plenty of promise. However, he has not fully lived up to what is expected of him as he has failed to score runs consistently.

He was given an opportunity to shine in the 2022 T20 World Cup, but failed to grab it with both hands as he only mustered two runs in two matches.

Despite a disappointing performance with the bat, Taylor thinks there is something special about the young big-hitter.

“Pakistan move him up and down the order but wherever he bats, he is capable of hitting the ground running,” he wrote in his column for the ICC.

Pakistan are currently facing England in a three-Test series, which Haider wasn’t picked for.

They lost the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs and were defeated by 26 runs in the second Test in Multan.

Having lost the series, Pakistan will be aiming to end on a high by securing a consolation win in the third Test in Karachi, which gets underway on Saturday.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: Not done experimenting, Pakistan mystery spinner taking the world by storm says

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 8105 ( 77.52 % ) No! 2350 ( 22.48 % )

Like this: Like Loading...